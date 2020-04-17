  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19: Adah Sharma strikes a 'jhadu' pose

COVID-19: Adah Sharma strikes a 'jhadu' pose

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Apr 2020 19:33:04 IST

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Adah Sharma gave a hilarious quirky twist on the usage of a broom as she posed with one!

Adah took to Instagram, where she is seen posing with a "jhadu" (broom) while the song "Jaadu teri nazar" from Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer "Darr" plays in the background.

"Tag someone who hasn't done jhaadu today.... P.S. Mera jawaab haan hai ! (Not like I've been given a choice) . Now you do your version with ur jhaadu and tag me ??#jhaduwithadah," she captioned the video.

Recently, Adah gave a lesson how to make a mask at home amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Adah took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself making a facemask under a minute with the help of a sock.

Adah made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with the horror film "1920" . She was then seen in films like "Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke", the "Commando" franchise, and "Bypass Road", and will next be seen in "Man To Man".

The film revolves around actor Naveen Kasturia's character falling in love with and marrying Sharma's character, only to realise she was biologically a man who became a woman after surgery.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsAriana Grande shows her own backup vocals at Disney Family Singalong

Ariana Grande shows her own backup vocals at Disney Family Singalong

NewsCorona lockdown: Suniel Shetty comes for rescue for aspiring talents!

Corona lockdown: Suniel Shetty comes for rescue for aspiring talents!

NewsKirti Kulhari decides to go social media detox

Kirti Kulhari decides to go social media detox

NewsGanesh Acharya has someting to say about Sara Ali Khan

Ganesh Acharya has someting to say about Sara Ali Khan

NewsShivin Narang, Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry & others salute Police, Doctors & all the emergency services

Shivin Narang, Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry & others salute Police, Doctors & all the emergency services

NewsVijayendra Kumeria spends time tutoring his daughter Kimaya during lockdown

Vijayendra Kumeria spends time tutoring his daughter Kimaya during lockdown

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Kraazy' by LikyBo

Song Lyrics of 'Kraazy' by LikyBo

NewsAriana Grande shows her own backup vocals at Disney Family Singalong

Ariana Grande shows her own backup vocals at Disney Family Singalong

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Yaara Teri Yaari' by Darshan Raval (Four More Shots Please)

Song Lyrics of 'Yaara Teri Yaari' by Darshan Raval (Four More Shots Please)