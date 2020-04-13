  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19: Arjun urges people not to abandon pets

COVID-19: Arjun urges people not to abandon pets

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 19:51:22 IST

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Bollywood actor and an ardent animal lover Arjun Kapoor has come forward to raise his voice against pet owners who are abandoning their four-legged friends in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Arjun recorded a video featuring his pet dog Max, a British bulldog and urged people to not be cruel to the animals amid COVID-19 crisis in the country.

In the clip, four-year-old Max is seen sprawling and chilling out without any care in the world while Arjun emotionally appeals to stand up for animal rights.

He said "At a time when coronavirus is plaguing our country, I have been hearing and reading about how pets are being abandoned on the roads. It breaks my heart!"

The actor says pets are forever faithful to us and that we should always care for them,

"Don't give up on your pets because they never give up on you! Ever! Be the voice of the voiceless and keep loving them and spoiling them silly."

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

The film also stars Arjun's "Ishaqzaade" co-star Parineeti Chopra.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsCovid-19 scare: Madonna mourns the death of her close relatives

Covid-19 scare: Madonna mourns the death of her close relatives

NewsGiorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

Giorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

NewsRohitashv Gour: Watching comedy shows right now is helpful!

Rohitashv Gour: Watching comedy shows right now is helpful!

NewsShashank Vyas: Have been accused of not being active enough on social media

Shashank Vyas: Have been accused of not being active enough on social media

NewsRyan Reynolds pokes fun at Hugh Jackman on his wedding anniversary

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Hugh Jackman on his wedding anniversary

NewsJustin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's adorable Easter post gives us major couple goals

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's adorable Easter post gives us major couple goals

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Criminal' by Britney Spears

Song Lyrics of 'Criminal' by Britney Spears

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby

Song Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Amazing Grace' by Andrea Bocelli

Song Lyrics of 'Amazing Grace' by Andrea Bocelli