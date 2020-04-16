COVID-19: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and other H'wood stars raise $1.75mn through poker

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Apr 2020 13:57:40 IST

Los Angeles, April 16 (IANS) Hollywood superstars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have raised $1.75 million for COVID-19 relief work through poker.

Affleck and Damon led the list of big names who got together for an online celebrity poker tournament, All In For America's Charity. They raised $1.75 million for Feeding America, a non-profit organisation that distributes food to those in need amid the outbreak of COVID-19, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Celebrities such as Tom Brady, Adam Sandler and Bryan Cranston bought in for $10,000 each at the food bank fundraiser.

Other notable names who joined the virtual game included Sarah Silverman, Cheryl Hines, singer Adam Levine, and actors Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm, Tobey Maguire, Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith.

Earlier this week, Affleck took to Instagram to announce the philanthropic poker event.

"Excited to announce that I have joined forces with @FeedingAmerica, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organisation, to raise money for folks who need it most. Join me and some familiar faces ... as we face off in a friendly poker tournament," he said.

Affleck, who is currently dating actress Ana de Armas, added that Feeding America's "work is more critical than ever before" as they help feed the less fortunate. He stressed that the virus outbreak has put pressure on food banks.

