  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19: Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi to auction guitar

COVID-19: Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi to auction guitar

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Apr 2020 15:21:02 IST

London, April 9 (IANS) The iconic rock band Black Sabbath's guitarist Tony Iommi has decided to auction personal belongings to raise money for the UK's National Health Service (NHS) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the items he is auctioning is his guitar, which will be signed by the rock legend, reports bbc.com.

The money raised by the auction will go to University Hospitals Birmingham in his home city.

The 72-year-old said coronavirus was "difficult for everyone" but showed the "great work" of the NHS.

"It's horrible but in some ways it's bringing people together more and realising what we do have in this country with the NHS and the great things they do," Iommi said.

Iommi, who is a patron of the specialist cancer ward at Heartlands Hospital, had the idea for the auction while clearing out his studio during self-isolation.

The guitar, "a lefty because I'm left-handed", has attracted nearly $4946.40 (£4,000) in bids since the auction went live on Monday but he said he is "hoping to make a lot more on that".

The rocker is also auctioning signed collectable DVD box sets, CDs and vinyl discs.

University Hospitals Birmingham said it was "incredibly grateful" for Iommi's support "at this difficult time".

"The money raised will help us to support our NHS superheroes who are working tirelessly to provide care to our patients," the trust's head of fundraising, Justine Davy, said.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsParas Chhabra, Mahira Sharma distribute food

Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma distribute food

NewsFlorence Pugh slams trolls over relationship abuse

Florence Pugh slams trolls over relationship abuse

NewsCardi B pledges to donate for Covid-19 relief

Cardi B pledges to donate for Covid-19 relief

NewsUrvashi Rautela wishes Allu Arjun a Happy Birthday in Buttabomma style

Urvashi Rautela wishes Allu Arjun a Happy Birthday in Buttabomma style

NewsParth Samthaan pose a shirtless picture with his Kasautii Boy

Parth Samthaan pose a shirtless picture with his Kasautii Boy

NewsCovid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

Covid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

NewsKylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire for second time

Kylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire for second time

Movie ReviewEk Thi Begum Review : A training exercise not wrong but gone long

Ek Thi Begum Review : A training exercise not wrong but gone long

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'My Heart Will Go On' by Céline Dion

Song Lyrics of 'My Heart Will Go On' by Céline Dion