COVID-19: Bollywood celebrities donate to PM CARES Fund

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), and soon a slew of Bollywood celebrities came forward to contribute their bit to help the Indian Government in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Superstar Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce that he "will contribute Rs 25 crores" towards the fund.

"This is that time when all that matters is the lives of of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to Narendra Modiji's PM-CARES FUND. Let's save lives, jaan hai toh jahaan hai," Akshay tweeted.

After seeing Akshay contribute, many other celebs joined COVID-19 fight and announced that they would donate to PM CARES Fund.

Actor Varun Dhawan took a "pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund".

"We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain," Varun added.

Singer Guru Randhawa too contributed. He will be donating Rs 20 lakhs to the fund.

"I pledge to contribute Rs 20 lacs from my savings to @narendramodi sir's PM-CARES Fund. Let's help each other ????

"I have earned money through my shows and songs which you all have bought tickets or have bought from online platforms. So here is doing my contribution ?? Jai Hind," the "Suit Suit" hitmaker wrote on social media.

TV actor Arjun Bijlani has decided to give Rs 5 lakhs to the fund.

Announcing his financial contribution, Arjun wrote: "I pledge to contribute Rs 5 lakhs to @narendramodiji's PM-CARES Fund and Rs 5lakh to the chief ministers Fund @CMOMaharashtra.

" Zindagi ek safar hai suhana . Please save lives . I know it's a drop in the ocean but it matters .u do your bit."

Without revealing details about how much she will donate, actress Kriti Sanon urged followers to help the government.

"We all need to come together in this time of crisis! I pledge to contribute and do my bit! ????Guys.. Do whatever best you can.. small or big.. just contribute! It'll save a life or help someone in need and eventually make India healthier," Kriti tweeted.

Before the announcement of the PM-CARES FUND, southern stars Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu have already contributed crores towards relief operation in helping Indians to fight against coronavirus.

Now it is to see whether Bollywood's Khans, Bachchans and Kapoors contribute for the PM-CARES FUND or not.

--IANS

sim/vnc