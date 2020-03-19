  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19: Dhinchak Pooja releases awareness song

COVID-19: Dhinchak Pooja releases awareness song

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Mar 2020 20:43:25 IST

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja is the latest celebrity to come up with a song about coronavirus.

On Thursday, Pooja released her latest number titled "Hoga na corona". The song starts off with the disclaimer that it is only meant to raise awareness about the diesases and does not in any way try to work as medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.

The disclaimer also adds that anyone displaying COVID-19 symptoms should immediately consult a doctor. It even adds that no animals were harmed while shooting the video.

The song goes:

Corona corona kaam yeh karo na

Dua yeh karo na

Kisi ko yeh ho na

Hoga na corona

Haath tu dhona

Jaldi se sona

Time na khona

Tension tum lo na

Babu ho ya sona

Baad mein na rona

Mazaak mein na lo na

The song is avaialable on YouTube, the platform that made Dhinchak Pooja a star thanks to her hits such as "Selfie maine le li aaj", "Swag wali topi" and "Dilon ka shooter".

--IANS

vnc/vnc

NewsKriti Kharbanda and Sidharth Malhotra - the next big jodi in the offing!

Kriti Kharbanda and Sidharth Malhotra - the next big jodi in the offing!

NewsCOVID-19 effect: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal postpone April wedding

COVID-19 effect: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal postpone April wedding

NewsDeepak Dobriyal gets emotional about his friend Irrfan Khan

Deepak Dobriyal gets emotional about his friend Irrfan Khan

NewsRajkummar Rao gets nostalgic as he completes a decade in Bollywood

Rajkummar Rao gets nostalgic as he completes a decade in Bollywood

NewsAanchal Khurana wins Paras Chhabra's heart and the show

Aanchal Khurana wins Paras Chhabra's heart and the show

NewsKarisma Kapoor garners praise for her stupendous performance in 'Mentalhood'

Karisma Kapoor garners praise for her stupendous performance in 'Mentalhood'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Sun Le Saathiya by STEBIN BEN

Song Lyrics of Sun Le Saathiya by STEBIN BEN

Movie ReviewThe Valhalla Murders Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

The Valhalla Murders Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Habitual' by Justin Bieber

Song Lyrics of 'Habitual' by Justin Bieber