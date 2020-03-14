COVID 19 effect: 'Angrezi Medium' manages Rs 4.03cr on Day 1

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actor Irrfan Khan's "Angrezi Medium" minted only Rs 4.03 crore on its opening day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The collections suffered due to the shutdown of cinema halls in several regions, including Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Jammu and several cities of Maharashtra.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#AngreziMedium Fri 4.03 cr. #India biz.Note: Biz has been severely affected due to closure of cinema halls in several states. #CoronaVirus #COVID19."

Meanwhile, the makers of the film announced that the movie will be re-released in India once the situation improved and theatres reopened.

Directed by Homi Adajania, "Angrezi Medium" revolves around a father-daughter relationship, played out by Irrfan and Radhika Madan. It also features Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

