COVID-19 effect: 'Balika Vadhu' gets re-run, Avika Gor is 'overwhelmed'

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) In keeping with the trend of re-telecasting hit old TV shows during the COVID-19 lockdown, the popular "Balika Vadhu" is in for a re-run, and actress Avika Gor, who played the central role of Anandi in the serial,vis clearly on cloud nine.

Taking to Instagram Story, Avika posted a video that shows her singing the show's title track, "Choti Si Umar Mein", a Rajasthani folk.

"Balika Vadhu re-telecast.... I am so overwhelmed," she captioned the video, thanking her other former co-stars.

"Balika Vadhu" was aired from 2008 to 2016. The show deals with the issue of child marriage. The cast included Surekha Sikri, Vikrant Massey and Sidharth Shukla.

Colors channel decided to re-telecast the show in the wake of several Doordarshan repeats including "Ramayan", "Mahabharat", "Byomkesh Bakshi", "Circus", and "Shrimaan Shrimaati". Several other private channels have also already brought back many popular old shows.

