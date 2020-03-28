COVID-19 effect: Bolshoi Theatre goes online for connoisseurs

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Mar 2020 21:19:02 IST

Moscow, March 28 (IANS) Western classical music and ballet connoisseurs have a reason to cheer for in these times of coronavirus lockdown. The prestigious Bolshoi Theatre is currently streaming a few of its classic performances of the past following its closure owing to restrictions in Russia to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online streaming is being made available for a week beginning March 27, every evening at 7pm Moscow Time. Each performance will be available for 24 hours.

Classics that are available on the Theatre's YouTube channel include "Swan Lake", "Sleeping Beauty", "Hiselle" and "The Winter's Tale".

The Bolshoi Theatre was shut down on March 17 and orders are that itcannot open before April 10 as of now.

The historic Bolshoi Theatre opened on January 18, 1825 and it holds ballet and opera performances.

Tchaikovsky's "The Voyevoda" and "Mazeppa", a version of Modest Mussorgsky's "Boris Godunov", Rachmaninoff's "Aleko" and "Francesca da Rimini", Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's "The Maid of Pskov" and Dmitri Shostakovich's "Lady Macbeth Of The Mtsensk District" areamong historic premieres at the theatre.

