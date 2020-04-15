COVID-19 effect: Cannes film fest won't happen in June

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Apr 2020 13:53:49 IST

Paris, April 15 (IANS) The Cannes Film Festival will not take place in June due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The organisers are busy exploring different options to conduct the festival later this year.

The organisers also mention that the festival can't go ahead "in its original form" due to the coronavirus crisis, reports variety.com.

"Following the French President's statement, on Monday, April 13th, we acknowledged that the postponement of the 73rd International Cannes Film Festival, initially considered for the end of June to the beginning of July, is no longer an option," the festival said in a statement, adding: "It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form."

"Nevertheless, since yesterday evening we have started many discussions with professionals, in France and abroad. They agree that the Festival de Cannes, an essential pillar for the film industry, must explore all contingencies allowing to support the year of Cinema by making Cannes 2020 real, in a way or another," added the fest.

In March, it was announced that the 2020 edition will not be held in May. They planned to move forward with a tentative plan to postpone the event until the end of June. The rise of COVID-19 cases in France and the rest of the world has made it difficult to move ahead in June or July.

Since its first edition after World War II in 1946, the Cannes Film Festival has been canceled only once in 1968 during the nationwide student riots.

For the worldwide film community, the cancellation of the fest would have a far-reaching impact. Last year's film market reported a record 12,527 participants.

