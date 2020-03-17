As people are instructed to avoid social gatherings and going outdoors amid coronavirus panademic, several musicians in the West including Chris Martin of the rock band Coldplay and John Legend have come up with an interesting way to entertain fans. They have taken to live streaming free concerts.

Taking to social media, Martin on Monday announced that he would be performing for anyone wanting to tune in via an Instagram live stream, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"Hello everyone. I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I'm going to do a livestream on the Coldplay Instagram," Martin tweeted, along with the hashtag #TogetherAtHome.

Martin entertained fans for 30 minutes, performing on hits like "A sky full of stars", and "Trouble".

The "Green light" fame singer John Legend also took to Twitter to show his insterest in the idea of live-streaming free concerts.

"My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome," Legend wrote.