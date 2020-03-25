COVID-19 effect: Hrithik, Sussanne temporarily live together to take care of sons

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Mar 2020 15:27:06 IST

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Hrithik Roshan became emotional after his former wife Sussanne Khan temporarily moved back with him to take care of their sons together, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to his social media, Hrithik penned a lengthy 'thank you' note for Sussanne.

"It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns.

"It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps .

"While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children," he wrote.

Along with the post, he uploaded a picture of Sussanne sitting in bed, sipping off a coffee mug.

"This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us.Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting," Hrithik added.

Hrithik and Sussanne ended their 17-year-old relationship in 2013 and got divorced in 2014. They have two sons -- Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

