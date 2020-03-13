COVID 19 effect: Indian film fest in Los Angeles postponed

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Mar 2020 14:39:32 IST

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) has been postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus worldwide.

"Given the recent developments around coronavirus, IFFLA has made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone this year's Festival from April 1- April 5 to a later, to-be-determined date in 2020. In doing so, we stand in solidarity with leading cultural institutions and festivals and the recommendations of the CDC and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, by taking proactive steps towards combating the spread of the coronavirus pandemic," Christina Marouda, IFFLA Chair of the Board, said in an official statement.

"The well-being of our guests, partners and staff is paramount. We will continue to closely monitor the situation for the best timing to reschedule the festival later this year," the statement said.

