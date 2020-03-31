COVID-19 effect: James Corden calls home-schooling 3 kids a nightmare

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Mar 2020 20:57:03 IST

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) TV host and actor James Corden, who has three children with wife Julia, finds it difficult to teach students at home amid coronavirus pandemic

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, James spoke about how is he spending time with children at home and why he considers home-schooling a nightmare, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"The homeschooling thing is a nightmare. My respect for teachers is through the roof.

"I mean, look, it's here now. Honestly, I know nothing in (this textbook). I know nothing," James said.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old star has also been working on making his late night talk show work from home. He built a set in his own garage.

James said: "The hardest thing is really putting it all together in isolation.

"Building a set in my garage and we just have three locked-off cameras, so I'm just there on my own. My wife is going to do my makeup, so God help me."

