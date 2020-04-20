  1. Home
Covid-19 effect: Joe Jonas turns a chef for wife Sophie Turner
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 16:30:11 IST

Joe Jonas has donned the chef’s hat during the quarantine.

The pop singer is spending his time to master his cooking skills amid the ongoing lockdown due to Covid-19 spread, and has treated his wife Sophie Turner with an Indian treat.

Joe, whose brother Nick Jonas is married to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, prepared chicken tikka masala for the 'Game Of Thrones' starlet.

Joe took to his Instagram stories to share the happy moment of his kitchen adventure.

The 30-year-old shared a snap of his prep. The photo features a glass of wine, diced onions, chopped garlic, cans of tomato sauce, a bowl of oil, and masala. He wrote “chicken tikka masala” with a folded hands emoji in the caption.

In a recent interview with Conan O'Brien, Sophie had revealed that she is "kind of loving" being in quarantine with Joe.

Turner, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child with the pop star, opened up about how she’s coping during the crisis.

“I’m kind of loving it. I’m an introvert, I’m a homebody, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me,” Turner said when asked how she’s managing with social distancing.

Sophie further added that the only time she leaves her home is when she has to go walk her and Joe's dogs.

