COVID-19 effect: Katrina, Varun, Arjun bond over video call

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Mar 2020 16:39:01 IST

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) B-Town's high-flying stars have found a way to stay connected despite Janata Curfew. Although life outside has virtually come to a standstill, many among our Bollywood have fallen back on technology to catch up.

Actress Katrina Kaif on Sunday posted a screenshot of a video call she had with Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, amid Janata Curfew.

"Reunited.... our newly reformed 'club' with a very appropriate name '#isolated r us'@varundvn @arjunkapoor #togetherforever. #stayhome #selfquarantine #jantacurfew," she wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to Katrina's post, Arjun commented: "I love that you have full network."

Varun wrote: "Farmville."

In the image, Katrina is seen smiling while Varun is seen lying on bis bed. On the other hand, Arjun is seen making funny faces.

