COVID-19 effect: Pallavi Joshi urges India to fight crisis in exemplary manner

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Mar 2020 16:42:19 IST

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Actress Pallavi Joshi has urged the nation to set an example for the world in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Right now India as a nation is being watched by the world. By the more developed economies like Italy and more influential world powers like USA. By neighbours like China and Iran. They are all watching if India is able enough to deal with a looming threat to the healthcare, economy and life of its citizens. At the verge of an exponential explosion, are we as a nation smart enough, strong enough, kind enough and responsible enough to fight against a common enemy? An enemy that is being feared the world over," said Pallavi.

The "Woh Chhokri" famed actress added: "We have a chance to show the world that we are a young, vigilant and united country. And we can fight what might seem so insurmountable. Do your part. Maintain social distancing. Have compassion for someone who is underprivileged, use the public resources responsibly. These are warlike times and it is our chance to create a history. Don't let it pass. Together, we can!"

