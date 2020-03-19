COVID-19 effect: Producers Guild sets up relief fund for daily-wage workers

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) With the total shutdown of Bollywood in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting daily wage workers of the film industry, and the Producers Guild of India has set up a relief fund for these professionals.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, president, Producers Guild of India, said in a statement: "In light of the complete shutdown of all production related activity for the foreseeable future due to the COVID 19 outbreak, there is bound to be a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of daily wage earners in the industry. The Producers Guild has decided to set up a relief fund to help support those most affected by the shutdown. We would encourage the entire fraternity to contribute to the fund, to ensure that we can do all we can to minimise the disruption in the lives of our valued colleagues and associates in this difficult time."

A notification unanimously issued by the Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association, Federation of Western India Cine Employees and other similar bodies ordered that shooting of films, TV shows, digital shows and all other kinds of entertainment is stopped between March 19 to 31.

The Guild's relief fund is meant to generate money that will help the affected workers tide over the period of crisis.

Several Bollywood celebrities shared the Guild's notification all through Thursday, urging all to donate for the cause.

Farhan Akhtar tweeted: "Need of the hour. Request all my friends in the film fraternity to donate generously."

"My family and I will be donating," declared Sonam Kapoor on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Bollwood actors have confined themselves to their homes and are making most of the free time at hand, what with shooting activity having come to a halt. They are also continuously spreading awareness via social media, asking everyone to take necessary steps of precautions and stay safe.

--IANS

abh/vnc