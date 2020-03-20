  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19 effect: Rahman releases whole album of '99 Songs'

COVID-19 effect: Rahman releases whole album of '99 Songs'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Mar 2020 23:49:14 IST

Chennai, March 20 (IANS) Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has released the whole album of his upcoming movie '99 Songs' online, and says it is a gesture to spread cheer in these "difficult times".

"Cheering you in these difficult times with the release of the '#99Songs' whole album on 20th Mar. This includes 14 tracks. Go post your covers, all you birds stuck in your nest," Rahman tweeted on Friday.

Rahman has turned writer-producer with the film "99 Songs".

The romantic movie is directed by debutant director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and will release in three languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. "99 Songs" will also introduce Ehan Bhat.

Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by Rahman's production company YM Movies and co-produced by Ideal Entertainment.

--IANS

sug/kr

NewsCOVID-19: Rishi Kapoor extends support to Pakistani citizens

COVID-19: Rishi Kapoor extends support to Pakistani citizens

NewsKareena Kapoor visiting the sets of 'Mentalhood' and has the sweetest message

Kareena Kapoor visiting the sets of 'Mentalhood' and has the sweetest message

NewsParenting lessons by Dino Morea in 'Mentalhood to all the dads out there

Parenting lessons by Dino Morea in 'Mentalhood to all the dads out there

News5 reasons you should binge-watch Swwapnil Joshi's Samantar

5 reasons you should binge-watch Swwapnil Joshi's Samantar

NewsAlaya F talks about how acting allowed her to express herself better

Alaya F talks about how acting allowed her to express herself better

NewsSalman Khan: 'Karan Arjun' is a special film

Salman Khan: 'Karan Arjun' is a special film

Fashion & LifestyleKatrina Kaif, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and other celebs slay in white shrug

Katrina Kaif, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and other celebs slay in white shrug

Fashion & LifestyleShady Affair: Deepika Padukone knows exactly how to use glares to seal the look

Shady Affair: Deepika Padukone knows exactly how to use glares to seal the look

NewsCOVID-19: Rishi Kapoor extends support to Pakistani citizens

COVID-19: Rishi Kapoor extends support to Pakistani citizens