COVID 19 effect: Ranveer, Vicky, Farhan's films get new release dates

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) From Ranveer Singh's "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" to Farhan Akhtar's "Toofaan" and Vicky Kausal-starrer "Sardar Udham Singh", makers of several high-profile films have rescheduled release dates of their respective movies in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

"Jayeshbhai Jordaar" is now slated to release on October 2, which was the initial release date of "Toofaan". The Farhan Akhtar boxing drama has now been scheduled for September 18.

The decision was conveyed by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Excel Entertainment, producers of "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" and "Toofaan" respectively, on behalf of YRF owner Aditya Chopra and Excel co-owner Ritesh Sidhwani.

"In the interest of both films and to ensure an ideal theatrical release, #AdityaChopra & @ritesh_sid have decided to release their films on different dates. YRF will release #JayeshbhaiJordaar on 2nd October and @excelmovies will release #Toofaan on 18th September 2020," a post read on the official Twitter page of YRF.

Later in the evening, actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media and shared that his upcoming film "Sardar Udham Singh" has been pushed to January 15,2021. The film is based on the story of Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O' Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940.

"On March 13th 1940, #SardarUdham singlehandedly assassinated Michael O' Dwyer in London to honour the lives lost at the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. His story deserves justice onscreen. Keeping that in mind, we will now see you in cinemas on 15th January 2021," Vicky wrote.

The decisions comes a day after the Delhi government officially announced the shutdown of all cinema halls in the Capital until March 31 due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Bihar, Orissa, Karnataka, Kerala and Jammu are other centres where cinemas have been shut down, at the time of going to print.

