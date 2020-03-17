COVID 19 effect: Rashami Desai gets screened on 'Naagin 4' set

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Mar 2020 15:06:00 IST

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Rashami Desai is doing her best to create awareness about coronavirus among fans. After giving advice to her followers on how to stay protected amid the ongoing situation, a video doing the rounds on the Internet shows the "Uttaran" fame actress getting her temperature checked before entering the set of her new show "Naagin 4".

The video was posted by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle on Monday.

Rashami even commented a heart emoji on the video.

Producer Ekta Kapoor too commented. She said: "Till shoots end today. Naagin getting checked."

Rashami is playing the role of Shalaka in Naagin 4. Before this, she entertained audience with her stint in "Bigg Boss 13".

--IANS

sim/vnc

