COVID 19 effect: Richa Chadha cooking three times a day

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) The COVID-19 pandemic has created a lockdown situation in the country, and the Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal is giving company to each other virtually. In an Insta story both Richa and Ali posted, he is seen bantering with her, and their onversation could leave you in splits.

Evidently missing each other, the video has Ali lying on his couch and Richa on hers as they discuss Covid-19. Richa said: "I hate cooking but I am doing it three times a day.

Ali asked her: "Are you washing your hands?" They then ask each other if they are taking their vitamin supplements.

Taking off on the famous scene in "Deewar", Richa replied: "Mere paas Vitamins D-3, B-12 hai, tumhare paas kya hai."

The couple with their video sends out a message of checking on your loved ones constantly. Expected to get married next month, they had to call off their wedding do due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

