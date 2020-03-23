  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID 19 effect: Richa Chadha cooking three times a day

COVID 19 effect: Richa Chadha cooking three times a day

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Mar 2020 17:12:17 IST

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) The COVID-19 pandemic has created a lockdown situation in the country, and the Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal is giving company to each other virtually. In an Insta story both Richa and Ali posted, he is seen bantering with her, and their onversation could leave you in splits.

Evidently missing each other, the video has Ali lying on his couch and Richa on hers as they discuss Covid-19. Richa said: "I hate cooking but I am doing it three times a day.

Ali asked her: "Are you washing your hands?" They then ask each other if they are taking their vitamin supplements.

Taking off on the famous scene in "Deewar", Richa replied: "Mere paas Vitamins D-3, B-12 hai, tumhare paas kya hai."

The couple with their video sends out a message of checking on your loved ones constantly. Expected to get married next month, they had to call off their wedding do due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

--IANS

aru/vnc

NewsHrithik Roshan finds a fanboy in Shahid Kapoor

Hrithik Roshan finds a fanboy in Shahid Kapoor

NewsArti Singh Postpones Pre-Birthday Maldives Trip Owing To CoronaVirus

Arti Singh Postpones Pre-Birthday Maldives Trip Owing To CoronaVirus

NewsMiley Cyrus blames exclusion of gay friends for quitting church

Miley Cyrus blames exclusion of gay friends for quitting church

NewsSidharth Shukla - Shehnaaz Gill recreate Salman Khan and Kajol's iconic pose

Sidharth Shukla - Shehnaaz Gill recreate Salman Khan and Kajol's iconic pose

NewsCardi B's theory: Celebs testing COVID-19 positive are all paid

Cardi B's theory: Celebs testing COVID-19 positive are all paid

NewsAlaya F urges citizens to stay home and observe social distancing to curb the spread of the pandemic. Check out!

Alaya F urges citizens to stay home and observe social distancing to curb the spread of the pandemic. Check out!

NewsMadonna's bizarre bathtub video about coronavirus

Madonna's bizarre bathtub video about coronavirus

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Save Your Tears' by The Weeknd

Song Lyrics of 'Save Your Tears' by The Weeknd

Fashion & LifestyleYou will fall in love with Parth Samthaan's printed trendy shirts

You will fall in love with Parth Samthaan's printed trendy shirts