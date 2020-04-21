COVID-19 effect: Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' pushed to Oct 2021

Los Angeles, April 21 (IANS) Robert Pattinson's debut as "The Batman" is not happening before late next year. Delay in production owing to the global COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the film by a few months. "The Batman", which was set to hit the screens on June 25, 2021, will now release on October 1 next year.

Not only its superhero biggie, Warner Bros. has decided to shift a number of upcoming releases due to the ongoing pandemic, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

A pair of 2022 DC films are also impacted. WHile the "The Flash" is being preponed from July 1, 2022, to June 3, 2022, "Shazam! 2" is being postponed from April 1, 2022, to November 4, 2022.

However, Christopher Nolan's "Tenet", which has been shot in India, is not budging from its July 17 release date. The studio is also sticking to its August 14 date for "Wonder Woman 1984". The sequel was initially set to release in June.

"The Sopranos" prequel, "The Many Saints of Newark", has been delayed from September 25 this year to March 12, 2021.

The release of "King Richard", the biopic starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams, is pushed from November 25 this year to November 19, 2021. The studio's untitled Elvis film will move from October 1, 2021, to November 5, 2021.

--IANS

