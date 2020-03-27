COVID-19 effect: Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot paused

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Mar 2020 17:11:33 IST

Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) Filmmaker Matt Reeves has confirmed that the production of "The Batman", which stars Robert Pattinson in the title role, has been paused for the foreseeable future.

The project halted production on March 14 after completing nearly seven weeks of filming in London. Some time back, Warner Bros said it was taking a "two-week hiatus" due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Reeves has confirmed that production has been paused with no specific time frame, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Yes, we have shut down till it is safe for us all to resume," he said in a tweet. The film is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on June 25, 2021.

The 53-year-old filmmaker added the cast and crew were all "safe for the moment".

The movie was put on hold earlier this month as the crisis disrupts the film industry. Filming had initially been relocated from London to Liverpool before being halted.

A statement at the time read: "Warner Bros. Pictures feature production of 'The Batman' will be on a two-week hiatus starting today. The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely."

Meanwhile, Michael Giacchino, who is scoring the movie, previously revealed that he had been impressed with Reeves' approach and feels he has "total freedom" on the project.

Giacchino said: "I felt total freedom to do whatever I want. Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision. In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artist, each of these authors they take their own crack at what they want this to be. It's their version of Batman."

--IANS

sug/vnc

