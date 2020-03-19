  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19 effect: Salman Khan sketches and hums 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai'

COVID-19 effect: Salman Khan sketches and hums 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Mar 2020 15:36:37 IST

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) With shooting stopped owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Bollwood superstar Salman Khan has lots of time to pursue his passion of painting.

The Bollywood superstar, who till a few days ago was shooting for his upcoming movie "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai", has shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen sketching on paper. He captioned the video: "#sketching."

The actor seems to be in a good mood because he can be heard humming the song "Kaho naa pyaar hai" as he paints two faces on a piece of paper with black pastel.

Fans loved the sketch and flooded the superstar's post with comments like "multi-talented" and "all-rounder hero".

Another fan tried to explain what the actor has sketched. She wrote: "Everyone will see it according to their perception. I'm seeing it as meditating Yogis. You are a real gem."

Salman had often spoken about his love for painting in the past. The actor had revealed that he often stays up till late to paint while enjoying the silence of the night.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsRajkummar Rao gets nostalgic as he completes a decade in Bollywood

Rajkummar Rao gets nostalgic as he completes a decade in Bollywood

NewsDrake enters self-isolation post COVID-19 outbreak

Drake enters self-isolation post COVID-19 outbreak

News'Who's Your Daddy' poster: Rahul Dev and Harsh Beniwal upcoming dramedy

'Who's Your Daddy' poster: Rahul Dev and Harsh Beniwal upcoming dramedy

NewsHugh Jackman shuts cafe amid COVID-19 outbreak

Hugh Jackman shuts cafe amid COVID-19 outbreak

NewsMujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill still loves Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra finds his partner

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill still loves Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra finds his partner

NewsAmitabh Bachchan clarifies 'Home Quarantined' stamped hand not his

Amitabh Bachchan clarifies 'Home Quarantined' stamped hand not his

NewsCOVID-19 effect: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal postpone April wedding

COVID-19 effect: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal postpone April wedding

Fashion & LifestyleSara Ali Khan flaunts her curves in swimwear

Sara Ali Khan flaunts her curves in swimwear

NewsDeepak Dobriyal gets emotional about his friend Irrfan Khan

Deepak Dobriyal gets emotional about his friend Irrfan Khan