  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID 19 effect: Shooting of 'The Kashmir Files' called off

COVID 19 effect: Shooting of 'The Kashmir Files' called off

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Mar 2020 15:27:51 IST

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who was all set to start the filming of his film "The Kashmir Files" in Kashmir this week, has called of the shoot due the coronavirus outbreak.

"We were scheduled to start shooting in Kashmir this week. But because of the outbreak of coronavirus and the advisory of the Government of India and the WHO, we have decided to push it ahead. We realised that a wise decision is to postpone everything which involves more than a couple of people and that to the known people from a known environment," Vivek said.

"The Kashmir Files" features Anupam Kher in a pivotal role. It is based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsCOVID 19 effect: Chris Martin, John Legend live-stream free concerts

COVID 19 effect: Chris Martin, John Legend live-stream free concerts

NewsAnushka Shetty opens up on relationship with Prabhas

Anushka Shetty opens up on relationship with Prabhas

NewsCoronavirus effect: Divyanka Tripathi's COVID 19 tweet 'insensitive', feel netizens

Coronavirus effect: Divyanka Tripathi's COVID 19 tweet 'insensitive', feel netizens

NewsKay Kay Menon interrogates reel-life Ajmal Kasab

Kay Kay Menon interrogates reel-life Ajmal Kasab

NewsPrabhas's message on Awareness about COVID19

Prabhas's message on Awareness about COVID19

NewsSanya Malhotra opens up on her experience shooting for Ludo

Sanya Malhotra opens up on her experience shooting for Ludo

NewsCOVID 19 effect: Chris Martin, John Legend live-stream free concerts

COVID 19 effect: Chris Martin, John Legend live-stream free concerts

NewsAnushka Shetty opens up on relationship with Prabhas

Anushka Shetty opens up on relationship with Prabhas

FeatureParenting gets a lot easier with Karisma Kapoor's Mentalhood and other relatable web series

Parenting gets a lot easier with Karisma Kapoor's Mentalhood and other relatable web series