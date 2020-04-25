Covid-19 effect: 'Spider-Man' sequels delayed

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Apr 2020 14:27:03 IST

Los Angeles, April 25 (IANS) Marvel Cinematic Universes third "Spider-Man" film and the sequel to the hit "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" have been pushed, amid the shuffle in release dates owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hollywood studios have been revamping release schedules due to the ongoing crisis. Now, Sony Pictures has pushed back its two untitled "Spider-Man" sequels for several months, reports variety.com.

The studio announced that Marvel-Sony's "Spider-Man Far From Home" sequel has moved from July 16, 2021 to November 5, 2021. Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" sequel has been delayed by six month from April 8, 2022, to October 7, 2022.

Tom Holland's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" was one of the most successful films of 2019, grossing $1.13 billion at the worldwide box office. The rescheduled film is the third installment in the franchise, which launched in 2017 with "Spider-Man: Homecoming".

"Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse", which grossed $375 million worldwide, won last year's Academy Award for Best Animated Movie.

Holland's video-game adaptation "Uncharted" has moved forward from October 8, 2021 to July 16, 2021, a slot which was previously occupied by his "Spider-Man Far From Home" sequel.

The studio has also undated "The Nightingale", starring Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, from its Christmas Day release. Based on Kristin Hannah's 2015 bestseller "The Nightingale" tells the story of two sisters coming of age in France on the eve of World War II, and their struggle to survive the Nazi occupation of France. The film has not been shot yet.

The studio has also moved back the Kevin Hart drama "Fatherhood" six months from October 23, 2020, to April 2, 2021. Paul Weitz is directing "Fatherhood" from a screenplay he wrote alongside Dana Stevens. It is based upon the memoir of "Two Kisses For Maddy: A Memoir Of Loss And Love" by Matthew Logelin.

Sony also pushed back its action comedy "Man From Toronto" nearly a year to September 17, 2021, from November 20, 2020. The studio moved "Hotel Transylvania 4" forward by four months from December 22, 2021 to August 6, 2021.

