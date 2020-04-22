  1. Home
  2. News
  3. covid-19 effect: Wait for 'Venom' sequel gets longer

covid-19 effect: Wait for 'Venom' sequel gets longer

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Apr 2020 14:51:03 IST

Los Angeles, April 22 (IANS) Tom Hardys much-anticipated "Venom" sequel has been delayed by eight months amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The second installment in the action fantasy series, directed by Andy Serkis, was slated to release on October 2, 2020.

The sequel, officially titled "Venom: Let There Be Carnage", will instead launch eight months later on June 25, 2021, reports variety.com.

In 2018, "Venom" introduced Hardy as Eddie Brock and Venom. It follows the popular Marvel anti-hero as he transforms from a go-getter journalist to powerful alien symbiote. The film put the conflict of good versus bad in the centrestage.

Serkis is directing Sony's follow-up to "Venom", which sees Hardy again assume the alien symbiote. The first film became a surprise box office hit, earning $855 million globally. Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott and Naomie Harris will also appear in the sequel.

By postponing "Venom" until next year, Sony has reshuffled nearly every movie scheduled to release in 2020. The studio already pushed back many of its major films, including "Morbius" (from July 31, 2020 to March 19, 2021), "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" (from July 10, 2020 to March 5, 2021) and Tom Holland's "Uncharted" (from March 5, 2021 to Oct. 8, 2021).

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsBaggy's Kung Fu Bonda trailer will take you through the 5 stages of age acceptance

Baggy's Kung Fu Bonda trailer will take you through the 5 stages of age acceptance

NewsCOVID-19: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to donate pairs of footwear to healthcare workers

COVID-19: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to donate pairs of footwear to healthcare workers

NewsCOVID-19: Sanjay Dutt urge his fans to make a contribution to feed the less fortunate communities

COVID-19: Sanjay Dutt urge his fans to make a contribution to feed the less fortunate communities

NewsRicha Chadha shares the simplest things to save earth and nature on World Earth Day

Richa Chadha shares the simplest things to save earth and nature on World Earth Day

NewsKaran Singh Arora and Avneet Kaur team up for new song 'Saara Din'

Karan Singh Arora and Avneet Kaur team up for new song 'Saara Din'

NewsThere is something similar between Urvashi Rautela's 'Beat Pe Thumka' and Aishwarya Rai's 'Nimbuda'

There is something similar between Urvashi Rautela's 'Beat Pe Thumka' and Aishwarya Rai's 'Nimbuda'

NewsManoj Bajpayee is all praises for Fatima Sana Shaikh, here is what he said!

Manoj Bajpayee is all praises for Fatima Sana Shaikh, here is what he said!

NewsEminem gets emotional on completing 12 years of sobriety

Eminem gets emotional on completing 12 years of sobriety

NewsGiorgia Andriani turns creative as she shaves Arbaaz Khan's stubble amid lockdown

Giorgia Andriani turns creative as she shaves Arbaaz Khan's stubble amid lockdown