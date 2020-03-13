  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID 19 effect: Zee Cine Awards 2020 cancelled for general public

COVID 19 effect: Zee Cine Awards 2020 cancelled for general public

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Mar 2020 16:32:05 IST

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Zee Cine Awards 2020 will now only be shot as a televised show and it has been cancelled for the general public to avoid mass gatherings following the coronavirus outbreak.

The ceremony will be held here on March 13.

"As a measure of precaution on account of the continuing concern over the COVID 19, the ceremony for ZEE's annual film awards property - Zee Cine Awards 2020 stands cancelled for general public to avoid mass gatherings. Instead the awards will now only be shot as a televised show," read a statement.

"We would like to assure the fans who had purchased tickets for the event through our associates and partners that they will be refunded at the earliest. Our viewers and fans can now look forward to catching their favourite Bollywood celebrities during the telecast on March 28, 7.30 p.m onwards on ZEE TV and ZEE Cinema. Additionally, viewers can also catch these awards before TV on ZEE5."

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsDisha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and others celebrate the success of 'Malang'

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and others celebrate the success of 'Malang'

NewsSooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif opens up on her bond with Akshay Kumar

Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif opens up on her bond with Akshay Kumar

NewsCOVID-19: Marvel postpones 'Shang-Chi' production

COVID-19: Marvel postpones 'Shang-Chi' production

NewsWhy Anushka Sharma was advised to give up producing films?

Why Anushka Sharma was advised to give up producing films?

NewsSonu Randeep Choudhary to digitally debut with 'State of Siege 26/11'

Sonu Randeep Choudhary to digitally debut with 'State of Siege 26/11'

NewsDaniel Radcliffe 'flattered' by coronavirus hoax

Daniel Radcliffe 'flattered' by coronavirus hoax

NewsShweta Tiwari and Varun Badola recreate Jai Jai Shiv Shankar in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan!

Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola recreate Jai Jai Shiv Shankar in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Yaad Aayega by Abhay Jodhpurkar & R Naaz

Song Lyrics of Yaad Aayega by Abhay Jodhpurkar & R Naaz

Fashion & LifestyleHigh heel te nache tan tu badi jache: From Hina Khan to Surbhi Chandna these celebs slay in High Heels

High heel te nache tan tu badi jache: From Hina Khan to Surbhi Chandna these celebs slay in High Heels