COVID-19: Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia deliver supplies to firefighters

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Apr 2020 14:17:55 IST

Los Angeles, April 14 (IANS) Comedian-host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are delivered boxes of supplies to firefighters in California amid the COVID-19 crisis.

DeGeneres recently received backlash for a joke she made about quarantine amid the pandemic, comparing self-isolation to prison -- despite spending the time in her luxurious mansion.

After announcing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that de Rossi's company is producing face shields, which are in short supply in California, the couple took a trip to deliver what appeared to be box loads of the products to local frontline healthcare workers, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Said de Rossi: "We are now making face shields for hospital workers that will be distributed around Southern Californian hospitals. We're slated to make about 2,100 tomorrow, but we can make in the tens of thousands."

