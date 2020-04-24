COVID-19: Elton John cancels tour due to pandemic

London, April 24 (IANS) Legendary singer Elton John has decided to cancel the remainder of his tour dates this summer due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The 73-year-old was due to take his 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' tour to North America in May until July, but has called off all plans owing to the global health crisis, reports metro.co.uk.

"It is with deep regret that Elton John must postpone the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour from May 22 through July 8," the singer's team said on his behalf in a statement.

"Previously postponed performances were from March 26 through May 2, 2020."

The statement continued: "This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

"Ticketholders of all 2020 postponed performances should hold onto their original tickets as new show date information for 2021 will be announced soon.

"All original tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled performances.

"Elton promises to continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again and thanks you for your endless support."

The British singer last performed over the weekend when he took part in the 'One World: Together At Home' event curated by singer Lady Gaga and Global Citizen.

