COVID-19: Farah Khan's daughter sells her sketches for stray animals

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 20:39:43 IST

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Farah Khan's daughter Anya has been doing her bit in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, urging people to help stray animals amid the ongoing health crisis.

The little kid has come up with a brilliant idea. She has decided to sketch pets and then sell her drawings to raise funds for the animals.

"My daughter Anya has decided to sketch a pet, n sell it for rs.1000-/.. all proceeds will go towards feeding stray animals and homeless during this pandemic.. not much but she' s only 12 yrs old.. thank you @tabutiful @rajeevmasand @aartishetty @shaziaqg for advance orders," Farah wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, a lot of people sent love to Anya's noble gesture.

Singer Raageshwari commented: "What a beautiful mind dear Anya has and what a talent."

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap commented: "Beautiful... placing my order."

