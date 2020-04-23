  1. Home
After celebrated Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan shared her daughter Anya's efforts to raise money for animals in need during the COVID-19 crisis, celebrities and the public jumped at the chance to order a sketch from the 12-year-old artist.

Anya's drawings of animals have already raised Rs 70,000 for animal charities, including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. 

"Anya Kunder is proving that you're never too young to make the world a better place for animals," says PETA India Director of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera. "As long as there are dogs, cats, cows, and other animals in our communities who need help, PETA India will continue to assist them – and Anya is helping us do that." 

Among those praising Anya's efforts and commissioning sketches are Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Zoya Akhtar, Tahira Kashyap, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonu Sood, and Rajeev Masand, just to name a few.

