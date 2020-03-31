COVID-19: Hina Khan sketches India in lock and chain
Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Amid the nationwide lockdown, actress Hina Khan took to sketching to show the present situation of the country.
Hina took to Instagram, where she shared a sketch resembling a map of India, tied with a lock and chain.
"My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge," She wrote alongside the image.
She added: "And we will make it and survive because you know what they say, History repeats itself. #IndiaUnderLockDown#21DayLockDown #StayIndoors#Meditation #SketchingTime."
Hina's sketch currently has over 373K likes on the photo-sharing website.
--IANS
dc/vnc/rt