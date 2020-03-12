COVID-19: Hollywood wishes for Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson pour in

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Mar 2020 16:52:43 IST

Los Angeles, March 12 (IANS) Hollywood celebrities have taken to social media to wish actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson well after it was revealed the two are down with coronavirus.

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, revealed on Wednesday that they had tested positive while in Australia, where Hanks is filming an Elvis Presley biopic. He plays Colonel Tom Parker in the film.

Stars tweeted their anxiety over the news, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Whitney Cummings wrote: "It's like it picked the celeb we cared most about to make a point".

Among the other stars offering their well-wishes through Twitter and Instagram were Reese Witherspoon and Jack Black who urged them to "take care".

Others criticised the government for not acting quickly enough. Actor Erich Bergen was worried about shaking hands with Hanks recently.

Marlon Wayans quipped: "Damn you Tom!! You always gotta be first. First Emmy winner, first Oscar winner, first Hollywood Coronavirus".

Jack Black wrote: "Sending love", while Kyle Richards added: "Feel better."

On Twitter, celebs like Sheryl Crow sent their love, with the singer telling the couple she is "thinking and praying for you both! Hope you get through this and back home quickly!"

Ann Curry said: "OK now we all have someone we love diagnosed with #coronavirus. Send Tom Hanks and his wife Rita some love."

Angie Harmon said: "Noooo! Get better soon & safe travels home!"

Whitney Cummings also joked: "I mean Tom Hanks is who would play the guy in the movie about Coronavirus."

Director Scott Derrickson said: "If Tom Hanks was here in the states and not in Australia, he wouldn't have been able to get tested for the coronavirus. Trump's irreparable and catastrophic failure has been the way he deliberately blocked early testing."

Hanks and his wife announced the positive test results on Instagram urging the public to "take care".

"The Forest Gump" star said he and his wife experienced symptoms including the common cold, body aches and chills before they decided to get tested.

Before their diagnosis, the couple had visited crowded Australian hotspots including Bondi Beach and the Sydney Opera House -- raising fears that others could be infected.

--IANS

dc/vnc

