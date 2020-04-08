  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19 inspires a prayer song

COVID-19 inspires a prayer song

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 20:24:14 IST

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actor-comedian Paritosh Tripathi has teamed up with singer Brijesh Shandilya, who has sung in films like "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" and "Baadhaai Ho", and actor-director Kunal Hriday, to record a song inspired by the coronavirus.

Paritosh has written the song titled "Naiya paar karona". It has been sung and composed by singer Brijesh and directed by Kunal.

"During this quarantine time, I'm spending most of time on writing. Last week when I was writing, I wondered when will this corona problem get solved and this thought inspired me to write a corona prayer," said Paritosh.

"After completing this prayer, I called Brijesh. He loved what I had written. We then decided to take it forward and make a music video for 'Naiya paar karona'," he shared.

The song shows the current situation of the country.

"Also, it is a prayer to the almighty to cure and save everyone from this pandemic. Seeing the current situation, apart from the precautions that the government has issued, I think such kind of a prayer will not only help us to come out from the bad situation, but also give us the courage to fight this disease," he said.

Kunal had shot and directed the song in the house.

"Keeping all the precautions in mind and maintaining social distancing, we have made this song," said Paritosh.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsCovid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

Covid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

NewsDebina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India

Debina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India

NewsHere's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

Here's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

NewsLizzo surprises fans with an Adele remix of 'Good as Hell'

Lizzo surprises fans with an Adele remix of 'Good as Hell'

NewsPaul Walker's daughter shares rare footage of her late father

Paul Walker's daughter shares rare footage of her late father

NewsMasakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry is a must watch

Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry is a must watch

NewsCovid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

Covid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Faded' by Alan Walker

Song Lyrics of 'Faded' by Alan Walker

NewsDebina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India

Debina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India