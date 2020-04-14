American rapper Sean Combs aka P. Diddy had a virtual reunion with his ex Jennifer Lopez. Diddy had asked his fellow celeb friends to get up and dance for a cause.

JLo and Diddy, who dated for two years from 1999 until 2001, reunited for a virtual dance-a-thon to raise funds for the ongoing coronavirus relief.

The 50-year-old hosted an all-day dance party on Instagram Live on Sunday to raise donations to a non-profit Direct Action, which is helping US medical workers in underprivileged communities during the crisis, reported AceShowbiz.

Diddy shared a 'Brady Bunch' style video on his Instagram featuring his kids and captioned it, "Here's a story... of a man named Diddy. HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE!!!!!!!!"

"See you at 3 PM EST today for the biggest dance-a-thon in the world!!! Raising money and showing (appreciation) to our healthcare workers!!!!! ."

Several other celebs including Drake, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Ciara, Demi Lovato & others showed up on Easter Sunday to both jam with Combs and help raise money for inner city healthcare workers.