COVID-19: Kangana donates for 'Thalaivi' daily earners, southern film body

Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is essays J. Jayalalithaa in the late Tamil Nadu chief minister's biopic "Thalaivi", has donated Rs 5 lakh towards the COVID-19 relief fund of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), and Rs 5 Lakh towards the daily wage workers of her film.

Several top stars of Tamil cinema have donated to the federation. Rajinikanth gave Rs 50 lakh, while actor Vijay Sethupathi has donated 10 lakhs for the welfare of FEFSI members. Suriya and his brother Karthi, along with their father, actor Sivakumar, donated Rs 10 lakh while actor Sivakarthikeyan also donated an equal amount.

Actors Parthipan and Prakash Raj have provided several rice bags weighing 25 kilos each.

Kangana had earlier contributed Rs 25 lakh to PM-CARES, apart from donating ration for daily wage earners' families. Her sister Rangoli had posted: "Kangana has also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families, we need to stand united and do what best we can, many thanks from our family."

Apart from charity, Kangana is spending her lockdown time baking for her family and playing with her nephew. Prior to the lockdown, Kangana was busy working on "Thalaivi", directed by Vijay.

Kangana had gained almost 20 kilos for her role in the film. During the lockdown period she took the help of her personal trainer to shed five kilos for the film. Her verified fan account ran this post: "Guys, taking cues from #Kangana to workout, stay motivated and don't let the lethargy get to you. She has lost 5 kilos, long way to go!"

"Thalaivi" was initially scheduled to release on June 26 in three languages -- Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The revised date of release owing to delay triggered off by the COVID-19 lockdown is yet to be announced.

--IANS

rsn/vnc