  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19: Karan Wahi to donate endorsement money to fight pandemic

COVID-19: Karan Wahi to donate endorsement money to fight pandemic

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Apr 2020 21:04:31 IST

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actor Karan Wahi has decided to donate the money he receives through promotional activity and endorsement on his social media accounts to various NGOs, as his contribution in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am hopeful that my contribution in India's battle against the coronavirus will help save lives of many people out there. I'm happy to be there for those who are in need of our support in these difficult times. I will be sending all my money to these NGOs in different corners of the country which give out meals and health facilities to the locals," Karan said.

The donations coming in from Karan's social media will cover NGOs in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

On the professional front, Karan recently hosted a chat show, featuring cricketers in a candid mood.

--IANS

sim/vnc

News'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy wows fans with his notorious gangster look

'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy wows fans with his notorious gangster look

NewsKota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

Kota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

NewsShraddha Kapoor's fans are demanding the re-release of Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor's fans are demanding the re-release of Baaghi 3

NewsNakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

Nakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

NewsBritney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

NewsCamila Cabello, Shawn Mendes surprise kids at hospital via video call

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes surprise kids at hospital via video call

Movie ReviewThe Raikar Case: Soap opera suspense

The Raikar Case: Soap opera suspense

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'The Flintstones'

Song Lyrics of 'The Flintstones'

Movie ReviewLove Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour

Love Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour