COVID-19: Karan Wahi to donate endorsement money to fight pandemic

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actor Karan Wahi has decided to donate the money he receives through promotional activity and endorsement on his social media accounts to various NGOs, as his contribution in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am hopeful that my contribution in India's battle against the coronavirus will help save lives of many people out there. I'm happy to be there for those who are in need of our support in these difficult times. I will be sending all my money to these NGOs in different corners of the country which give out meals and health facilities to the locals," Karan said.

The donations coming in from Karan's social media will cover NGOs in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

On the professional front, Karan recently hosted a chat show, featuring cricketers in a candid mood.

--IANS

sim/vnc