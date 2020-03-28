As the country stands united in the face of one of the most difficult times, we all need ample doses of hope and inspiration that will keep us going. Social Distancing being the norm of the day, most of us are swimming in a dilemma on how to make the most of the time spent home. From working-from-home to doing our chores ourselves, the internet is the only best friend 'available' to chill and stay connected.

And while we do our bit in ensuring to stay safe and keep the family safer by staying put at home, here's a list of 5 incredible web-series that will help us get motivated with the courage and bravery of those who gloriously withstand all difficulties. So, wrap up that last email, get your bowl of popcorn and watch these amazing stories of our brave hearts.

The Test Case- An ALTBalaji original, The Test Case stars the super talented, dashing and gorgeous actress Nimrat Kaur as Shikha Sharma in the lead role. Preparing to enroll as The Indian Army's first female Commando, 'The Test Case’ revolves around Captain Shikha's un-wavered dedication towards the country. Continuously challenging the male-dominated academy, the series will keep you riveted till the end to see.

The Forgotten Army- Azaadi ke Liye- Amazon Prime's latest release, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye marks the debut of Bollywood's ace director Kabir Khan in the digital world. Based on true events, the series is a tribute to Netaji's The Indian National Army and the incredible soldiers, men and women alike, who came forward to fight for the country's independence. The series features Sunny Kaushal, M.K.Raina, Sharvari Wagh amongst others.

Code M- Yet another webseries by ALTBalaji and ZEE5, stars television's most loved and beautiful actress Jennifer Winget as Monica, an Indian Army lawyer. The series revolves around Monica discovering a conspiracy plot during her investigation of a military encounter case. The investigation results in shocking revelations that can devastate the world of the Indian army. One can also catch Tanuj Virwani as Legal Counsel, Angad Sandhu and Rajat Kapoor Col. Suryaveer Chauhan in the series.

Regiment Diaries- Showcasing first-hand stories of Indian soldiers, this Netflix web-series tells the tale of the army through interviews and historical footage. Filled with grappling war stories, unique anecdotes & traditions and strong principles of the army across various regiments, meet the real men at the frontlines up close and personal.

21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897-Available on Netflix, ‘21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897' is a historical drama based on the real-life Battle of Saragarhi, fought between Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army and Pashtun Orakzal tribesmen. The series features a battalion of 21 Sikh soldiers who fight to defend their outpost against an attack by over 10,000 Afghans soldiers. The series stars Mohit Raina as Havildar Ishar Singh along with Mukul Dev as Gul Badshah and Alexx O'Nell as Winston Churchill.