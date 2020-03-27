No chai breaks, no gossip sessions, no work buddies for 21 more days. While it's for our safety, work from home can get exhausting. From staring at your laptop for 10 hours to shuffling between multiple team calls, the one thing that can pump up your day, is by watching your childhood favorite shows Right?

Here are some childhood shows to watch while you are stuck at home

Also Read: COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: OTT series to binge watch while you quarantine and chill

Check out your favorite shows below:

Baal Veer

Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga

YAM HAIN HUM

Son Pari

Karishma Ka Karishma

Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat

shaka laka boom boom

Akkad bakkad bambey bo

Junior G

Shaktimaan Title Song

Hatim

Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag