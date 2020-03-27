  1. Home
  2. Feature
  3. COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: Childhood shows you can re-watch while stuck at home

COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: Childhood shows you can re-watch while stuck at home

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Mar 2020 18:15:16 IST

No chai breaks, no gossip sessions, no work buddies for 21 more days. While it's for our safety, work from home can get exhausting. From staring at your laptop for 10 hours to shuffling between multiple team calls, the one thing that can pump up your day, is by watching your childhood favorite shows Right?

Here are some childhood shows to watch while you are stuck at home

Also Read: COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: OTT series to binge watch while you quarantine and chill

Check out your favorite shows below:

Baal Veer 

Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga

YAM HAIN HUM

Son Pari

Karishma Ka Karishma

Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat

shaka laka boom boom

Akkad bakkad bambey bo 

Junior G

Shaktimaan Title Song

Hatim

Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag

Related Topics

FeatureRomantic songs from the serial 'Saraswatichandra'

Romantic songs from the serial 'Saraswatichandra'

FeatureCOVID-19 LOCKDOWN: OTT series to binge watch while you quarantine and chill

COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: OTT series to binge watch while you quarantine and chill

FeatureMX Player makes your Gudi Padwa happier, here's a list of 5 Marathi shows that you can binge watch for free, with your loved ones

MX Player makes your Gudi Padwa happier, here's a list of 5 Marathi shows that you can binge watch for free, with your loved ones

FeatureV actors share their favorite binge-worthy shows!

V actors share their favorite binge-worthy shows!

FeatureJasmin Bhasin, Sharad Malhotra and other celebs are recommending to watch during the home bound scenario

Jasmin Bhasin, Sharad Malhotra and other celebs are recommending to watch during the home bound scenario

FeatureCovid-19 scare halts movie, TV show shoots; Shivin Narang, Arjun Bijlani and other celebs give their take

Covid-19 scare halts movie, TV show shoots; Shivin Narang, Arjun Bijlani and other celebs give their take

NewsRobert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsKylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Kylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

NewsCovid-19: Madonna pays tribute to late co-star

Covid-19: Madonna pays tribute to late co-star