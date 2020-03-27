COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: Childhood shows you can re-watch while stuck at home
By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Mar 2020 18:15:16 IST
No chai breaks, no gossip sessions, no work buddies for 21 more days. While it's for our safety, work from home can get exhausting. From staring at your laptop for 10 hours to shuffling between multiple team calls, the one thing that can pump up your day, is by watching your childhood favorite shows Right?
Here are some childhood shows to watch while you are stuck at home
Also Read: COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: OTT series to binge watch while you quarantine and chill
Check out your favorite shows below:
Baal Veer
Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga
YAM HAIN HUM
Son Pari
Karishma Ka Karishma
Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat
shaka laka boom boom
Akkad bakkad bambey bo
Junior G
Shaktimaan Title Song
Hatim
Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag
Feature
MX Player makes your Gudi Padwa happier, here's a list of 5 Marathi shows that you can binge watch for free, with your loved ones
Feature