As the whole world comes to standstill because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Wherever you are right now, it's possible or even likely you've been advised to stay at home.

If you have access to the internet, catching up on the many TV shows you've missed over the years

In the times of corona, tension arising around you just sit back and prepare to engage your face’s smile with these comedy series.

Stay at home, stay watch and binge watch these comedy series to lighten up your mind.

Check out comedy series below:

Coronavirus Lockdown: Comedy series to save you from boredom while you're stuck at home.

Mentalhood revolves around different natures of mothers and showcases how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations and they try their best to raise their children. The series explores the multitasking nature of different types of mothers and their ways in leading the best upbringing of their children.

Class of 2020 revolves around a bunch of teenagers and their struggle as their lives are intertwined with drugs, relationships, sex and peer pressure. It explores how the teenagers crumble and later overcome teenage problems while learning about life.

Happily Ever After Will Avani and Roneet get the wedding of their dreams? find out now

Season 1 - Pushpavalli meets the charming Nikhil Rao at an organic food convention and falls in love with him. Unable to get him out of her mind, she secretly follows him to Bangalore and begins working with her friend.

Season 2 - The story continues with the premise of Pushpavalli's engagement with Vidyuth, a sweet, caring and considerate guy, who is Pushpavalli's mother's choice.