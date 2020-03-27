COVID-19 Lockdown: Ramayana to be telecast again

While India is battling Coronavirus by shutting malls, public spaces, theatres and parks and curbing large gatherings, a majority of Indian businesses too have issued work from home advisories keeping in mind employee safety!

Come to think of it, being indoors can be highly productive you wake up late, there’s no traffic to beat, no anxiety to get to work by sharp 9:30 am, you can avoid eating your cafeteria’s boring food and so much more! All you need to really do is focus on your work and get your creative and intellectual juices flowing! But doing a whole lot of that too can take a toll and while we are home-bound, a little break here and there would do a world of good.

Doordarshan National Ramayan re-telecast these shows once again during the 21-day nationwide lockdown by popular demand. While Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar took to Twitter on Friday and announced that Doordarshan will re-telecast the popular television show Ramayana.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana was historical in every respect. Every character of the show had become immortal. People gave so much love to this show that after this many times Ramayana was made, but never experienced the same as what Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana would have seen.

Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm.@narendramodi

Ramayana

Big gift to fans in lockdown, Ramayana will be telecast again