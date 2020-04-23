Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka fame Drashti Dhami is known for her acting and the amazing style that she portrays. Drashti has always dressed to impress and her looks have been absolutely jaw-dropping dead.

Amidst the Coronavirus scare everyone being locked in the house during quarantine. Drashti Dhami is making the most of the time and sharing her fitness workout.

Drashti Dhami shared a video on her Instagram and captioned, “Don’t be a couch batata, Do TABATA !! 🤣🤣🤣 Quarantine workout with @coach.urmi @kineticliving”

She is doing a Tabata workout that is helping her for her fitness and her health. In the video, Drashti is performing a tabata workout for her fans and her hilarious caption is worth a watch.

She was last seen in the serial 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'

Check out Drashti Dhami’s Quarantine workout below: