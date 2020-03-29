COVID-19 lockdown: 'Gully Boy' actor Vijay Varma has a quiet birthday

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) "Gully Boy" fame actor Vijay Varma, who turned a year older on Sunday, is having a quiet birthday due to the coronavirus lockdown.

"In the light of social distancing, it is going to be a quiet birthday celebration for me this year. However, believe it or not, I am looking forward to a day just for myself. I'm sure my family and friends are planning something special for over video calls," Vijay told IANS.

He also shared how he is spending time amid self-quarantine period.

"Self-quarantining has taught me how to spend more time with my self. In this whole period I've been reading scripts, spending time in setting up the house, doing chores, cooking for myself and reading a lot of book and watching content on OTT. Everyday is a new self discovery for me," he added.

On the film front, Vijay will be next seen in Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy".

Speaking on his journey so far, Vijay said: "It has been one really interesting journey for me right from Hyderabad To Pune To Mumbai. I have worked very hard to to get here, I feel content the way things have been shaping up for me, there is much more to come. I just want to do good work, that's it."

