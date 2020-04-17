The ongoing lockdown in the midst of a global pandemic is certainly turning out to be one of the most-grueling situations we’ve ever faced. And one of the things that we seem to be missing the most is hanging out with our friends. Be it making weekend plans to chill, clubbing sessions or those late-night pajama parties. Currently one has no other option other than to sit at home and catch up with their friends over a video call. Perhaps, you can certainly make the most of your time by binge-watching these 5 web-series which will redefine friendship. Filled with moments of laughter, fights, and emotion, these five shows will surely make you remember your buddies and make you want to call them up right away.

Puncch Beat- This ALTBalaji show starring Harshita Gaur, Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, and Khushi Joshi is a teen drama series that showcases the story of four students from one of the most prestigious schools in India. Starting as strangers, one sees how the lives of this quarter get intertwined leading to them becoming best buddies. This youth-based show is packed with a whole lot of fun, Masti, drama and you guessed it, pranks. Always ready to outdo each other, we see these kids have a blast enjoying every moment.

Life Sahi Hai- This ZEE5 Web-series is all about true friendship. The story revolves around the lives of four guys who came to Delhi to make a bright career and end up sharing an apartment. Despite all the challenges that life throws at them, they stay with each other through thick and then and remain the best of friends. Here’s a show that’ll make you go through a roller coaster of emotions as you remember the good times and the bad with your closest friends. Featuring Suhail Nayyar, Tarun Jain, Abhishek Saha, and Siddharth Chaturvedi, you’ll certainly be saying ‘Life Sahi Hai’ to yourself after watching the show.

Four More Shots Please!- This amazing web series by Amazon Prime Video will make you want that night out with your friends. The show is about four unapologetically flawed women on their journey of love, goof-ups, and discoveries. The show takes us on a beautiful ride and shows what makes them tick through friendship and tequila in Mumbai. The show stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead roles.

College Romance - This show, currently streaming on Netflix, is the story of three best friends who are looking for love, laughs and some lifelong memories while attending college together. The highlight of the show is the bond that the three best friends share will surely take you down memory lane and make you remember those precious moments you spent with your best friends. The show has Gagan Arora, Apoorva Arora, Shreya Mehta, and Hira Ashar.

Medically Yourrs - This unique offering by ALTBalaji, revolves around a group of friends who are dealing with their MBBS studies. It is the struggle of three friends and a couple who are facing a lot of problems in their college life, yet they manage to strike the perfect balance between their personal life and studies. Filled with emotion aplenty, this show will make you remember the time with your bestie when you both got low grades but still managed to get admission in a good college. The show features Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke amongst others.

So, what are you waiting for? Binge-watch these shows right away to relive those fun times with your pals. We guarantee that it’ll be time well spent