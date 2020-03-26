  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 26 Mar 2020 11:00:42 IST

The new coronavirus has been officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and it's forced everyone to stay indoors as the deadly virus is doing the rounds. We are stuck

If you need to spend more time at home, let's face it: there's only so many "It's corona time".

Also Read: Covid-19 Lockdown: Comedy series to save you from boredom while you're stuck at home

Make the most of your time and binge watch your favourite shows. We have  a list of latest best ott shows which will keep you entertained through this 21 days lockdown. Stay safe and stay at home and while you quarantine and chill. Check out the shows below:

State of Siege: 26/11 - Zee 5 Premium

Special OPS - Hotstar VIP

She - Netflix

Asur - Voot

CODE M - ALTBalaji

