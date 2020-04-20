COVID-19: Mandana Karimi distributes food to the needy

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 18:47:03 IST

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actress Mandana Karimi is distributing food among the needy from her cloud kitchen in the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Well, I wanted to be able to reach out to people who need help. There are a few friends of mine in Bandra who are doing lot to help people in need of food . I got in touch with them and sent them the food and whatever was there at my place from my cloud kitchen Mandana' kitchen," she said.

Mandana hopes no one "goes to bed empty stomach and everyone has shelter during such times".

"The lockdown means different to different sectors of people. And we are all in it together to fight this pandemic. We are not going to relent back from helping. Let's stay home, stay safe and fight this epidemic," she said.

Mandana started her career in Bollywood with a guest appearance in the film "Roy" She was later seen in "Bhaag Johnny", "Main Aur Charles", and "Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3".

--IANS

dc/vnc

