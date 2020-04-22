The pairs will be donated to healthcare professionals in Kerala, Maharashtra, Haryana, & Karnataka to assist them in the fight against COVID-19

Crocs, Inc., a global leader in casual footwear for men, women, and children, in partnership with the brand’s global brand ambassador, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, today announced to donate 10,000 pairs of footwear to healthcare professionals in Kerala, Maharashtra, Haryana, & Karnataka. This charitable contribution is an initiative by Crocs and Priyanka to support healthcare professionals in India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, actor, producer, and global UNICEF ambassador, stated, “Healthcare professionals across the country are our true superheroes, working everyday to ensure our safety and fighting for us on the frontlines. Their courage, commitment, and sacrifices are saving innumerable lives in this global pandemic. While we cannot even imagine what’s it like to be in their shoes, we can at least help them be comfortable in them."

"Because of the nature of their work, it is critical for them to have easy-to-clean shoes and apparel for themselves. I'm so proud to work with Crocs India to give 10,000 pairs of Crocs shoes to healthcare professionals in public and Government hospitals. We are so glad to be able to offer this support and hope this helps these caregivers in the fight against this virus.”

Crocs President & CEO Andrew Rees stated “We are pleased to work closely with our global brand ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas in order to extend our support to the healthcare professionals in India who are working on the front lines to help us fight this pandemic. We have spoken to healthcare workers and facilities all over the world, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as the ability to easily clean them before or after shifts. These workers have our deepest respect, and we are humbled to be able to answer their call and provide whatever we can to help during this unprecedented time. Together with Ms. Chopra Jonas, we will be able to support caregivers working in the public hospitals across 4 states in India Maharashtra, Haryana, Karnataka, and Kerala. We would like to thank the respective state governments in helping us with this initiative”