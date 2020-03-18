COVID-19 : Producers Guild of India sets up Relief Fund

Producers Guild of India sets up Relief Fund for workers affected by production shutdown owing to the COVID-19

The Producers Guild of India today has announced that it would set up a Relief Fund for daily wage earners impacted by the complete shutdown of film, television and OTT productions owing to the COVID-19 epidemic.

“In light of the complete shutdown of all production related activity for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is bound to be a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of daily wage earners in the industry.

The Producers Guild has decided to set up a Relief Fund to help support those most affected by the shutdown. We would encourage the entire fraternity to contribute to the Fund, to ensure that we can do all we can to minimize the disruption in the lives of our valued colleagues and associates in this difficult time”, said Siddharth Roy Kapur, President of The Producers Guild of India.

Anyone intending to contribute can mail the Guild at support@producersguildindia.com and they will soon receive information on how to do so.